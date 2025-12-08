Teacher banned after restraining child during a nursery rhyme
- Teacher Benjamin Guilfoyle, has been indefinitely banned from the classroom after inappropriately restraining a pupil at The Loyne Specialist School in Lancaster in July 2022.
- The incident involved Guilfoyle holding the pupil's hands and moving their body during a nursery rhyme, which caused distress and left a red and purple mark on the child's hand.
- A teaching misconduct panel concluded that Guilfoyle's actions went against the pupil’s positive behaviour support plan and the school’s behaviour policy.
- The panel raised concerns about Guilfoyle's failure to follow expected safeguarding steps, such as seeking support or using calming techniques, and his alleged disregard for safeguarding materials.
- The ban was imposed to maintain public confidence in the teaching profession, with the panel noting Guilfoyle's remorse but also his lack of insight, suggesting a risk of repeated behaviour.