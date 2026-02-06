Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Key participant’ in Benghazi attack that killed 4 Americans arrested

At least 20 militants armed with AK-47s and grenade launchers breached the gate of the US consulate compound on the night of Sept. 11, 2012
At least 20 militants armed with AK-47s and grenade launchers breached the gate of the US consulate compound on the night of Sept. 11, 2012 (AP)
  • A "key participant" in the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, which killed four Americans, has been taken into custody, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced.
  • The September 11, 2012, attacks resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Chris Stevens, State Department employee Sean Smith, and security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.
  • The incident became a divisive political issue, with a Republican-led congressional panel criticizing the Obama administration for security deficiencies but finding no wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton.
  • Hillary Clinton dismissed the congressional report as an echo of previous probes without new discoveries, while other Democrats denounced it as a "conspiracy theory on steroids."
  • Ahmed Abu Khattala, a Libyan militant suspected of masterminding the attacks, was captured by U.S. special forces in 2014, convicted, and is currently serving a prison sentence.

