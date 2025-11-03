Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bella Culley ‘happy and relieved’ after being freed from Georgia prison

Pregnant British teen Bella Culley speaks for first time after being freed from Georgia prison
  • Bella Culley, a pregnant British teenager, has been freed from a Georgian prison after being held for over five months on drug smuggling charges.
  • Speaking outside Tbilisi City Court on Monday, 3 November 2025, the 19-year-old expressed her happiness and relief at returning to the UK.
  • Culley stated that she did not anticipate her release on that day.
  • Her family secured her freedom by making a £137,000 payment as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
  • She had initially faced a potential sentence of up to twenty years in prison.
