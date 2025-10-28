Bella Culley: Family pay £140k in hope of freeing teen from jail
- The family of pregnant British teenager Bella Culley paid $187,000 to a Georgian court to a bid to secure her release.
- Culley was detained in May at Tbilisi airport on drug trafficking charges, having previously been reported missing in Thailand.
- Georgian prosecutors allege she was found with 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage, a crime carrying a potential 20-year prison sentence.
- The 19-year-old, from Billingham, northeast England, has been held at a women's prison in Rustavi, just outside Tbilisi.
- Culley initially pleaded not guilty in July, claiming she was tortured into transporting the illegal drugs.