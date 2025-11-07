Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning for travellers as drone sighting halts flights again

Related: How Ukraine and Russia are playing out a deadly cat and mouse drone war from underground bunkers
  • Liege airport in Belgium temporarily halted flights for the second time in a week following a drone sighting, causing a 30-minute closure.
  • The incident follows earlier drone disruptions at Brussels and Liege airports, which led to flight diversions and groundings.
  • Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken suggested the drone flights, including those near a US nuclear weapons base, were a "spying operation" by professionals aiming to destabilise the country.
  • Similar drone sightings have caused significant disruptions at airports and military bases across Europe, with some authorities attributing them to Russia's "hybrid warfare", a claim Moscow denies.
  • In response to such threats, Poland and Romania announced the deployment of the American-made Merops system, designed to identify and intercept drones.
