Warning for travellers as drone sighting halts flights again
- Liege airport in Belgium temporarily halted flights for the second time in a week following a drone sighting, causing a 30-minute closure.
- The incident follows earlier drone disruptions at Brussels and Liege airports, which led to flight diversions and groundings.
- Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken suggested the drone flights, including those near a US nuclear weapons base, were a "spying operation" by professionals aiming to destabilise the country.
- Similar drone sightings have caused significant disruptions at airports and military bases across Europe, with some authorities attributing them to Russia's "hybrid warfare", a claim Moscow denies.
- In response to such threats, Poland and Romania announced the deployment of the American-made Merops system, designed to identify and intercept drones.