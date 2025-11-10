British experts to protect Belgium from disruptive ‘Russian’ drones
- The UK is deploying military support, including RAF specialists and equipment, to Belgium following suspected Russian drone incursions into its airspace.
- Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the new chief of Britain’s armed forces, announced the decision after his Belgian counterpart requested assistance.
- The deployment, agreed with Defence Secretary John Healey, comes after drones were spotted near Zaventem airport and military bases, causing temporary closures and affecting around 3,000 passengers.
- Sir Richard stated it was “plausible” the incursions were by Russia, echoing suspicions from Belgian security services and Germany, although the source remains unconfirmed.
- Other Nato allies, including Germany, are also providing anti-drone measures to Belgium, with Sir Richard describing Russia as the “most pressing threat” to Europe.