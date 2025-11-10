Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British experts to protect Belgium from disruptive ‘Russian’ drones

Video Player Placeholder
Belgium to strengthen airspace security following multiple drones incursions
  • The UK is deploying military support, including RAF specialists and equipment, to Belgium following suspected Russian drone incursions into its airspace.
  • Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the new chief of Britain’s armed forces, announced the decision after his Belgian counterpart requested assistance.
  • The deployment, agreed with Defence Secretary John Healey, comes after drones were spotted near Zaventem airport and military bases, causing temporary closures and affecting around 3,000 passengers.
  • Sir Richard stated it was “plausible” the incursions were by Russia, echoing suspicions from Belgian security services and Germany, although the source remains unconfirmed.
  • Other Nato allies, including Germany, are also providing anti-drone measures to Belgium, with Sir Richard describing Russia as the “most pressing threat” to Europe.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in