Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Extraordinary moment plane lands itself in emergency

Airplane automatically lands itself after an inflight emergency
  • A Beechcraft Super King Air aircraft performed an automatic emergency landing at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Colorado on Saturday.
  • The landing was successfully executed by Garmin's "Autoland" system, marking its inaugural full activation during a real-life emergency.
  • The inflight emergency stemmed from a rapid, uncommanded loss of cabin pressurisation and then the pilot lost communication with air traffic control.
  • Two pilots were on board the twin-engine jet, with no passengers, and they consciously chose to utilise the automated system despite not being incapacitated.
  • The aircraft landed safely with no injuries reported, and the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in