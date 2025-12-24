Extraordinary moment plane lands itself in emergency
- A Beechcraft Super King Air aircraft performed an automatic emergency landing at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Colorado on Saturday.
- The landing was successfully executed by Garmin's "Autoland" system, marking its inaugural full activation during a real-life emergency.
- The inflight emergency stemmed from a rapid, uncommanded loss of cabin pressurisation and then the pilot lost communication with air traffic control.
- Two pilots were on board the twin-engine jet, with no passengers, and they consciously chose to utilise the automated system despite not being incapacitated.
- The aircraft landed safely with no injuries reported, and the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.