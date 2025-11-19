Beano review of the year features Alan Carr, Taylor Swift and Donald Trump
- The Beano has released a special eight-page pull-out called Beanofy Unwrapped, offering a comic take on anticipated 2025 events and personalities.
- The special edition features humorous depictions of Alan Carr's Traitors triumph, Katy Perry's trip to space and Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce.
- A storyline within the comic shows Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sir Keir Starmer and JD Vance embarking on a doomed space mission, which is subsequently hijacked by the Bash Street Kids.
- Other segments include Dennis the Menace accidentally activating experimental tech that unleashes holograms of the year's biggest moments, a battle of the bands between Oasis, Taylor Swift and Coldplay, and Jack Black being pelted with popcorn.
- Mike Stirling, Beano's director of mischief, explained that Beanofy Unwrapped aims to transform 2025's main characters into their funniest versions, encouraging families to enjoy the laughter and creativity.