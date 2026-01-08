Lifeguard on duty when British man drowned in Thailand ‘couldn’t swim’, claims his family
- A British man, Jason Lambert, 37, drowned after being swept out by a rip current at Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand, on 29 November last year.
- His sister, Lauren Smy, alleges that inadequate emergency response and safety standards contributed to his death, claiming the Thai lifeguard on duty 'couldn't swim'.
- Ms Smy described a chaotic rescue scene, stating she was also pulled out by a wave and nearly drowned before another beachgoer assisted her.
- A UK coroner recently ruled Lambert's death as accidental, with drowning as the cause, following an inquest.
- Ms Smy also criticised the handling of the aftermath at the hospital, citing delays in post-mortem examination and a lack of blood samples taken.