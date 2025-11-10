Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-BBC host issues verdict on broadcaster after high-profile resignations

BBC 'can't be held to ransom,' says David Dimbleby after Tim Davie resigns
  • Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby criticised the BBC's internal culture, stating it 'needs attention and always has done' following recent high-profile resignations.
  • His comments came after the departures of director-general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness, prompted by allegations of selectively edited footage of Donald Trump's speech.
  • The controversial footage, broadcast in Trump: A Second Chance? before the US election, was accused of removing a section where Donald Trump called for peaceful demonstration, leading to a threatened billion-dollar lawsuit.
  • Dimbleby described the edit as 'ridiculous' and a 'disgrace', suggesting the editor of Panorama should have been fired for it.
  • He also addressed accusations of bias, stating that while the BBC's culture needs attention, he does not believe political bias stems from staff's education, and commented on Sir Robbie Gibb's position on the BBC board.
