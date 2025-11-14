Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New BBC controversy as fresh Trump edit claims emerge

BBC faces fresh allegations over Trump speech edit on Newsnight
  • The BBC is facing a new controversy regarding the alleged selective editing of Donald Trump’s Capitol speech.
  • Allegations of a misleading Newsnight broadcast, which aired in June 2022, have resurfaced, drawing comparisons to a previous Panorama edit.
  • The Newsnight edit reportedly linked Trump's instruction to supporters to head to the Capitol, including the context of 'cheering on senators', with a later quote telling them to 'fight like hell'.
  • This editing is similar to a Panorama cut that omitted context, which the president has threatened a $1bn lawsuit over.
  • Mick Mulvaney, a White House chief of staff at the time, immediately criticised the edit while appearing on the Newsnight programme.
