Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fresh claims made by author of memo that triggered BBC resignations

BBC chairman says director-general Tim Davie 'shouldn't have stepped down'
  • Michael Prescott, author of a memo that triggered resignations at the BBC, told MPs the broadcaster is not institutionally biased.
  • Prescott stated that Tim Davie, who resigned as Director-General, had a "blind spot" regarding editorial failings, despite being a "supreme talent".
  • The memo raised concerns about a Panorama episode's selective editing of a speech made by Donald Trump before the 2021 US Capitol incident.
  • BBC Chairman Samir Shah expressed regret over Mr Davie's resignation, stating the board had full confidence in him, and denied Prescott's concerns were ignored.
  • The Panorama report led to a potential billion-dollar lawsuit threat from Donald Trump and an investigation by the US Federal Communications Commission.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in