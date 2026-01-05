Why the BBC is recruiting for a new ‘head of whistleblowing’ role
- The BBC is restructuring its Corporate Investigations team and recruiting a new Head of Corporate Investigations & Whistleblowing and a director to address misconduct allegations.
- These new roles, with a combined salary potential of £240,000 annually, will oversee investigations into serious criminal behaviour, sexual offences, harassment, and other high-risk cases.
- The initiative aims to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, ensuring thorough investigation of misconduct in line with legal and regulatory obligations.
- This restructure follows intense scrutiny over the BBC's handling of several high-profile scandals, including those involving presenter Huw Edwards and former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.
- Recent controversies also include allegations of bullying on Strictly Come Dancing, leading to the departure of professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.