BBC warned to attract younger viewers amid ‘intense competition’
- A parliamentary report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned the BBC must clearly set out how it plans to attract younger viewers amidst intense competition, as its mission to serve all audiences is at risk.
- The report highlighted concerns that the BBC's digital-first strategy could inadvertently exclude older or less digitally connected audiences.
- The PAC criticised the BBC for not adequately enforcing licence fee collection, estimating over £1.1 billion in potential lost income, and recommended digitising the licence fee system.
- The committee also called for the BBC to provide clear information and annual reports on its commercial investments, targets, and actual returns.
- Concerns were raised regarding regional services, with the PAC urging the BBC to ensure better representation of local communities and to prioritise developing new intellectual property.