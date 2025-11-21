Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC warned to attract younger viewers amid ‘intense competition’

Former BBC director says broadcaster should not pay Trump
  • A parliamentary report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned the BBC must clearly set out how it plans to attract younger viewers amidst intense competition, as its mission to serve all audiences is at risk.
  • The report highlighted concerns that the BBC's digital-first strategy could inadvertently exclude older or less digitally connected audiences.
  • The PAC criticised the BBC for not adequately enforcing licence fee collection, estimating over £1.1 billion in potential lost income, and recommended digitising the licence fee system.
  • The committee also called for the BBC to provide clear information and annual reports on its commercial investments, targets, and actual returns.
  • Concerns were raised regarding regional services, with the PAC urging the BBC to ensure better representation of local communities and to prioritise developing new intellectual property.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in