BBC halts Olympics report as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest is confirmed
- The BBC interrupted its live Winter Olympics coverage to report the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, 19 February.
- Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest was in connection with allegations of misconduct in public office.
- The interruption occurred during the men's curling event, shortly after Switzerland defeated Italy, securing Team GB's place in the semi-finals.
- Presenter Hazel Irvine briefly paused the sports broadcast before resuming coverage of the curling event.
