More than half of ITV complaints were about one show

The Conversation Original report by Matt Walsh, Keighley Perkins, Maxwell Modell
Love Island trailer
  • Between January and August 2025, Ofcom received 33,108 complaints, and the BBC received 9,602.
  • Ofcom complaints were predominantly about ITV programming (71.7 per cent), with more than 50 per cent related to Love Island, all of which were rejected.
  • BBC complaints were largely driven by entertainment and music, particularly the Glastonbury performance by Bob Vylan (52 per cent), and overwhelmingly concerned impartiality (72.9 per cent).
  • The BBC’s complaints unit found Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance broke harm and offence guidelines, but cleared the BBC of impartiality breaches.
  • Despite thousands of complaints, very few were upheld; Ofcom upheld 0.03 per cent and the BBC upheld 4.6 per cent, highlighting a significant gap between public concern and official breaches.
