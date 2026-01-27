Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How iPlayer could be used to track down licence fee dodgers

Minister doesn't rule out blocking 'very high' BBC licence fee rise
  • The BBC is exploring plans to utilise data from its iPlayer platform to help identify households watching without a TV licence.
  • New proposals could link individuals' online BBC accounts to their home addresses, providing TV Licensing with a new tool to track potential evasion.
  • A TV licence, currently costing £174.50 annually, is legally required for anyone watching or recording live television or streaming programmes on BBC iPlayer.
  • An estimated £550m was lost to licence fee evasion in 2024-25, with failure to pay potentially leading to a fine of up to £1,000.
  • These plans come as outgoing BBC Director-General Tim Davie warned the corporation faces "profound jeopardy" unless the current licence fee system is overhauled.
