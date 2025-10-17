Why BBC was sanctioned over its Gaza documentary
- Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has sanctioned the BBC for a serious breach of its broadcasting code.
- The breach occurred in the documentary 'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone', which failed to disclose the child narrator's father had served as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.
- Ofcom concluded that this omission was 'materially misleading' and had the potential to erode audience trust in the BBC's factual programming.
- As a consequence of this breach, the BBC has been ordered to broadcast Ofcom’s findings.
- The BBC has apologised for the failing, accepted Ofcom's decision in full, and confirmed it will comply with the sanction.