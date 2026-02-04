Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey shares wife’s cancer diagnosis

BBC radio presenter reveals wife's diagnosis on World Cancer Day
  • BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey revealed his wife's cancer diagnosis during an episode of 'You, Me and the Big C' broadcast for World Cancer Day on 4 February.
  • Livesey stated that the cancer was 'caught early' and his wife has undergone a lumpectomy.
  • He shared that his involvement with the podcast helped him cope with his wife's diagnosis.
  • The broadcaster was previously friends with former hosts of the podcast, Rachael Bland and Dame Deborah James.
  • BBC 5 Live sent 'huge amounts of love' to Livesey and his family following the announcement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in