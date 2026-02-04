BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey shares wife’s cancer diagnosis
- BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey revealed his wife's cancer diagnosis during an episode of 'You, Me and the Big C' broadcast for World Cancer Day on 4 February.
- Livesey stated that the cancer was 'caught early' and his wife has undergone a lumpectomy.
- He shared that his involvement with the podcast helped him cope with his wife's diagnosis.
- The broadcaster was previously friends with former hosts of the podcast, Rachael Bland and Dame Deborah James.
- BBC 5 Live sent 'huge amounts of love' to Livesey and his family following the announcement.
