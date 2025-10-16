Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Survey finds audiences value BBC’s independence from Government

  • A BBC survey of 872,701 viewers found that 38 per cent consider the corporation “ineffective” at maintaining independence from the government.
  • Despite this, 91 per cent of respondents emphasised the importance of the BBC being independent, with 43 per cent believing it is currently effective in this regard.
  • The survey also revealed that 64 per cent of viewers believe the BBC provides a “valuable public service”, and 51 per cent feel it effectively reflects different parts of the UK.
  • Viewers requested more sports coverage, along with increased drama and documentary series, while 67 per cent wished for news coverage to remain at its current level.
  • BBC Director-General Tim Davie stated that the survey results would be central to the corporation's future planning, acknowledging the strong public interest in the BBC.
