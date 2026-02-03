Government names first ‘Tech Town’ to boost AI opportunities across sectors
- Barnsley has been designated the UK's first 'Tech Town', securing government support to boost artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities across various sectors.
- The initiative includes testing AI tutoring tools in schools, offering free AI and digital training for residents and businesses, and trialling AI tools for quicker NHS hospital check-ins and triage.
- Technology Secretary Liz Kendall will visit the South Yorkshire town alongside UK chief executives from Microsoft and Cisco, who have pledged support to enhance AI and digital skills in the area.
- The government plans to use the lessons and feedback from Barnsley's rollout to inform and shape how AI opportunities are developed across the rest of the UK.
- Local leaders, including Labour leader of Barnsley Council Sir Stephen Houghton and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, have praised the investment as vital for the region's economic future and tech community.
