How Barron Trump ‘saved woman’s life’ after she was attacked by ex-boyfriend

  • A woman testified in a London court that Barron Trump saved her life by contacting police after witnessing her being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, during a FaceTime call.
  • Barron Trump, 19, called UK authorities after receiving a 15-second call where he heard screaming and saw the woman being hit, telling a 911 operator it was "really an emergency."
  • Bodycam footage shown in Snaresbrook Crown Court captured officers arriving at the scene and confirming with the woman that someone from the United States, identified as Donald Trump's son, had alerted them.
  • The woman told jurors that Rumiantsev, 22, assaulted her, including by strangling, in January, and later filed a complaint alleging two rapes by him.
  • Matvei Rumiantsev denies charges of assault, ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm), two counts of rape, intentional strangulation, and perverting the course of justice.
