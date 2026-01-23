Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rape accused was ‘upset’ by woman messaging Barron Trump, court hears

Barron Trump
Barron Trump (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, is on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, denying six charges including assault, intentional strangulation, and two counts of rape.
  • The Russian citizen testified he was upset by the alleged victim's messages with Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, but denied being controlling.
  • He recounted an incident where he answered a video call from Barron Trump on the alleged victim's phone and pointed the camera at her during an argument.
  • Rumiantsev also admitted to damaging her appliances during a separate argument in November 2024, after which he called the police due to concern for her.
  • The alleged victim reportedly told officers the dispute stemmed from 'jealousy, controlling of like who I can be friends with,' referring to her friendship with Barron Trump.
