Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Jealous’ man who assaulted woman found guilty after Trump’s son called police

Barron Trump contacted City of London Police last year, stating he had seen his friend being attacked
Barron Trump contacted City of London Police last year, stating he had seen his friend being attacked ( Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP/MediaPunch/Alamy Live News)
  • A Russian man, Matvei Rumiantsev, has been found guilty of assaulting a woman in London after Barron Trump, son of the US president, reported witnessing the attack during a video call.
  • Barron Trump, 19, contacted City of London Police from the US on 18 January last year, stating he had seen his friend being attacked.
  • Prosecutors alleged that Rumiantsev, 22, was 'jealous' of the woman's friendship with Mr Trump, possibly due to his public profile.
  • Rumiantsev was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice, but acquitted of rape and intentional strangulation charges.
  • The perverting the course of justice charge related to a letter Rumiantsev sent from prison, asking the woman to withdraw her allegations; he is due to be sentenced on 27 March.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in