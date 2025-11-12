Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pub quiz scandal as team caught ‘whispering into smartwatches’

  • A pub quiz team was caught cheating at The Barking Dog in Urmston, Greater Manchester, by whispering into smartwatches and using Shazam for the music round.
  • Pub owner Mark Rackham exposed the cheating on social media but kept the culprits' identities anonymous, leading to a widespread local 'whodunnit' mystery.
  • The team's suspicious winning streak and ability to answer obscure questions prompted an anonymous tip-off, leading quiz host Rob Hardy to observe them cheating.
  • Upon being confronted, the team admitted their guilt, were banned from the quiz, and have not returned to the pub since the incident.
  • The scandal has generated significant local gossip and publicity, even inspiring a new 'Famous cheats' round for an upcoming quiz at the venue.
