Pub quiz scandal as team caught ‘whispering into smartwatches’
- A pub quiz team was caught cheating at The Barking Dog in Urmston, Greater Manchester, by whispering into smartwatches and using Shazam for the music round.
- Pub owner Mark Rackham exposed the cheating on social media but kept the culprits' identities anonymous, leading to a widespread local 'whodunnit' mystery.
- The team's suspicious winning streak and ability to answer obscure questions prompted an anonymous tip-off, leading quiz host Rob Hardy to observe them cheating.
- Upon being confronted, the team admitted their guilt, were banned from the quiz, and have not returned to the pub since the incident.
- The scandal has generated significant local gossip and publicity, even inspiring a new 'Famous cheats' round for an upcoming quiz at the venue.