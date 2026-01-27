Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bari Weiss didn’t mince words in CBS News all-staff meeting

‘Morning Joe’ shreds Bari Weiss for spiking '60 Minutes' segment
  • Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, told staff at an all-hands meeting that unhappy employees should leave, a sentiment supported by CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King.
  • King also criticized internal 'leakers' for sharing confidential discussions with the media, expressing frustration over information appearing in the press.
  • Weiss outlined her vision for CBS News, focusing on digital expansion and appealing to a broad political audience, and announced 18 new contributors, some of whom have faced controversy.
  • She addressed criticism for initially spiking a '60 Minutes' segment about Venezuelan migrants deported by the Trump administration, stating it needed additional reporting.
  • Weiss defended a change in editorial guidance regarding the use of 'biological sex' without scare quotes when discussing trans athletes, following a challenge from a CBS Evening News producer.
