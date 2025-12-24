Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bari Weiss justifies pulling ‘60 Minutes’ segment in Christmas Eve email

‘Morning Joe’ shreds Bari Weiss for spiking '60 Minutes' segment
  • CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss controversially pulled a 60 Minutes segment on CECOT, a Salvadoran prison where the US sent migrants, just before its scheduled broadcast.
  • Weiss justified the decision in a Christmas Eve email, stating it was necessary to restore public trust in media by ensuring the segment was comprehensive, fair, and included the administration's perspective.
  • The move has caused significant unrest within the newsroom, with staff reportedly threatening a 'revolt' and criticising Weiss's handling of the situation.
  • Critics allege political pressure influenced the decision, highlighting Weiss's limited TV news experience and the network's recent merger with a company linked to a Trump supporter.
  • Reporter Sharyn Alfonsi claimed administration officials avoided comment to stifle scrutiny of deportations, while Stephen Miller called for the dismissal of dissenting 60 Minutes producers.
