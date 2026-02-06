Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia to give away thousands of free tickets

Two free open days will be held on 14 and 15 February
Two free open days will be held on 14 and 15 February (AP)
  • Barcelona's Sagrada Familia is offering two free open days in February to celebrate Festa Santa Eulàlia, the Catalonian capital’s winter festival.
  • Visitors can access the basilica without charge on 14 February from 3pm to 5.30pm and on 15 February from 3pm to 6pm.
  • Prospective visitors must register for a draw between 2 and 8 February, with winners being announced next Monday.
  • The Unesco World Heritage site is anticipated to be completed this year, 144 years after construction first began in 1882.
  • Barcelona residents who are unsuccessful in the draw can receive a 50 per cent discount on entry tickets in 2026, coinciding with 'Gaudí Year' to mark the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s passing.
