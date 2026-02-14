Obama speaks out on racist video shared by Trump
- A video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes was shared on Donald Trump's Truth Social account last week.
- Barack Obama described the behavior as “deeply troubling” and a “clown show,” stating that most Americans still believe in decency.
- He added that much of the decorum and respect for public office has been lost in social media and television, but he believes the ultimate judgment will come from the American people.
- Trump has refused to apologize for the video or discipline the staffer, asserting he “didn't make a mistake.”
- The video drew widespread criticism, including from Republican Senators Tim Scott and Katie Britt, which reportedly angered Trump.
