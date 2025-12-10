Watch children’s adorable reaction as Obama walks into library in a Santa hat
- Former US President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a Chicago library on Tuesday, December 9.
- Dressed in a Santa hat, he read to Burke Elementary students who were participating in a story time and coloring activity.
- The children's eyes "lit up" upon his entrance, according to library branch manager Valerie Carter.
- During his visit, Obama talked with the students, asking them about their aspirations for the future.
- The unexpected appearance brought festive cheer and excitement to the young attendees at the Chicago library.