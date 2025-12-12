Obama reveals how he handled presidency while getting a trim
- Barack Obama reunited with his old barber, Zariff, at Hyde Park Hair Salon in Chicago.
- The visit took place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, as Obama concluded a trip to inspect progress on his presidential library.
- Upon entering the salon, Obama, aged 64, remarked, “I haven’t seen this place in a while.”
- While receiving a trim, a customer asked him how he coped with the pressures of being president.
- Obama explained that he maintained a routine of working out and eating well, but identified the persistent lack of sleep as the main difficulty.