CCTV shows thief smashing into gallery to steal famed Banksy print
- Larry Fraser, 49, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for the smash-and-grab theft of a £270,000 Banksy print.
- The theft occurred on 8 September 2024 at the Grove Gallery in Fitzrovia, London.
- Fraser stole a signed print of the artist’s famed Girl with Balloon, using a hammer to smash glass doors and concealing his identity.
- CCTV footage captured the dramatic burglary, which included Fraser breaking into the gallery.
- Fraser pleaded guilty to non-residential burglary, saying he committed the offence due to a drug debt and under "a degree of pressure and fear".