Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man, 49, jailed for stealing limited edition Banksy print

Girl With Balloon on display at the Grove Gallery in London after it was recovered by police
Girl With Balloon on display at the Grove Gallery in London after it was recovered by police (James Manning/PA)
  • Larry Fraser, 49, was sentenced to 13 months in prison for stealing a limited edition Banksy print from the Grove Gallery in Fitzrovia, central London, in September last year.
  • Fraser broke into the gallery by smashing a glass door and directly targeted a signed and numbered Girl With Balloons print, valued at approximately £270,000.
  • He pleaded guilty to burglary, stating he committed the offence under pressure to settle a historic drug debt, claiming he did not know the target or its value until the day.
  • The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad swiftly recovered the artwork, which was returned undamaged to the gallery within four days of the theft.
  • Judge Anne Brown described the crime as a "brazen and serious non-domestic burglary," noting that while Fraser may not have known the precise value, he understood it to be very valuable.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in