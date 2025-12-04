Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Banking giant HSBC makes major new announcement

HSBC has appointed its new group chair
HSBC has appointed its new group chair (PA Archive)
  • HSBC has officially appointed Brendan Nelson as its new group chair, confirming his permanent role after serving as interim chair since October.
  • Mr Nelson, who joined the banking giant's board in 2023, was selected following a robust process that considered both internal and external candidates.
  • He succeeds Sir Mark Tucker, who departed at the end of September to take on the equivalent role at Hong Kong-based insurer AIA.
  • Sir Mark's departure was announced in May, concluding an eight-year tenure at the helm of HSBC's board.
  • The appointment comes as HSBC undergoes a major overhaul, aiming to slash costs by 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) by the end of next year.
