Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British citizen made bank transactions despite Russian sanctions

New sanctions from EU and UK target Russia's energy sector and military intelligence
  • Bank of Scotland has been fined £160,000 by the UK Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).
  • The penalty was issued because the bank processed 24 payments, totalling £77,383, to or from a current account held by a British citizen under UK sanctions.
  • These transactions occurred between 8 and 24 February 2023, violating financial sanctions imposed against Russia.
  • The sanctioned individual opened an account at Halifax, a Bank of Scotland subsidiary, using a name variation that bypassed the bank's automatic screening system.
  • Bank of Scotland's fine was reduced by 50 per cent due to its prompt voluntary disclosure of the breaches to OFSI.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in