Why an expert is predicting a dramatic fall in interest rates during 2026

Could interest rates fall further this year?
Could interest rates fall further this year? (PA)
  • Finance expert Bill Papadakis predicts the Bank of England could cut interest rates to 2.75 per cent by the end of summer.
  • This forecast suggests four rate cuts, matching last year's total reductions but within a seven-month period.
  • Papadakis believes rising unemployment and falling services inflation will prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to act faster to support the economy.
  • However, this prediction is an outlier, as other analysts and money markets anticipate fewer rate cuts for the year.
  • The Bank of England must balance inflation, which remains above its 2 per cent target, with economic support and future-looking data.
