Will the Bank of England cut interest rates and what does it mean for homeowners?

The Bank of England are tipped to cut interest rates (PA)
The Bank of England are tipped to cut interest rates (PA) (PA Wire)
  • The Bank of England is widely expected to cut its base interest rate on Thursday.
  • The Monetary Policy Committee is tipped to reduce the rate from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent, marking the fourth cut this year.
  • This anticipated reduction follows a significant drop in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate to 3.2 per cent in November, an eight-month low.
  • The fall in inflation was primarily driven by a decrease in food and drink prices, alongside other economic indicators such as a contracting UK economy and rising unemployment.
  • If implemented, this would bring borrowing costs to their lowest since February 2023, with analysts predicting further reductions in 2026.
