The UK bank holidays to add to your calendar today
- As people return to work after Christmas, many will be thinking about when the next bank holiday will be in 2026.
- For those in England and Wales, they will have to wait to get a day off on Good Friday, 3 April. Other bank holidays include: Monday, 6 April (Easter Monday), Monday, 4 May (Early May bank holiday), Monday, 25 May (Spring bank holiday), Monday, 31 August (Summer bank holiday), Friday, 25 December (Christmas Day) and Monday, 28 December (Boxing Day - substitute day)
- For people in Northern Ireland, there will be a bank holiday on 17 March for St Patrick’s Day. Additionally to those in England, they will also have a bank holiday on Monday, 13 July (Battle of the Boyne).
- For people in Scotland, their summer bank holiday will be on Monday, 3 August and they will also have a day off on Monday, 30 November to mark St Andrew’s Day.
- Unlike in 2023 for King Charles III's coronation, the UK is not expected to receive an additional bank holiday in 2026. This is despite other major events in 2026 such as the men's football World Cup in the US and the Winter Olympics in Italy.