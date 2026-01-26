Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Private jet crashes in flames at Maine airport with eight aboard

Bangor Airport
Bangor Airport (Goofle)
  • A private Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft, carrying eight people, crashed during take-off at Bangor International Airport in Maine, USA, on Sunday evening.
  • The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. local time amidst a powerful winter storm affecting much of the eastern United States, which brought poor visibility.
  • Reports from a government official indicated the aircraft was engulfed in a substantial fire and ended up upside down after the crash.
  • Audio from air traffic control captured discussions about poor visibility and the need for de-icing shortly before an urgent message halted all traffic on the airfield.
  • Following the crash, Bangor International Airport was shut down to all flights as emergency services responded to the scene.
