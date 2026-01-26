Private jet crashes in flames at Maine airport with eight aboard
- A private Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft, carrying eight people, crashed during take-off at Bangor International Airport in Maine, USA, on Sunday evening.
- The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. local time amidst a powerful winter storm affecting much of the eastern United States, which brought poor visibility.
- Reports from a government official indicated the aircraft was engulfed in a substantial fire and ended up upside down after the crash.
- Audio from air traffic control captured discussions about poor visibility and the need for de-icing shortly before an urgent message halted all traffic on the airfield.
- Following the crash, Bangor International Airport was shut down to all flights as emergency services responded to the scene.