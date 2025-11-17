Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

Bangladesh court convicts Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity
  • Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for her role in a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.
  • The court found Hasina guilty of ordering the use of lethal force against student protesters, which prosecutors claim resulted in up to 1,400 deaths.
  • Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan also received a death sentence, while a former police chief was jailed for five years after becoming a state witness.
  • Hasina, currently in exile in India, called the proceedings a "sham trial" driven by political vengeance and denied ordering police to shoot demonstrators.
  • Her Awami League party has called for a nationwide shutdown to protest the verdict, which can be appealed before the Supreme Court.
