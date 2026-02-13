Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh has new PM as nationalists claims landslide victory

Bangladesh votes in historic election to restore democracy
  • The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has claimed a landslide victory in the country’s first election since the 2024 student-led uprising that led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster.
  • Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is set to become prime minister on 17 February, having returned from 17 years of self-exile in London.
  • The BNP secured an overwhelming two-thirds majority, winning 209 seats in the 300-member parliament, with a voter turnout exceeding 60 per cent.
  • Both the United States and India have congratulated Mr Rahman and the BNP on their electoral success, with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing a desire to strengthen bilateral ties.
  • Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party was banned from the election, denounced the vote as a 'carefully planned farce' and called for its cancellation.
