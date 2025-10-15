Death toll expected to rise after factory fire in Bangladesh
- At least 16 people were killed and several were injured after a fire consumed a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday.
- The blaze, which started around 11.45am local time in the Mirpur area, saw 12 firefighting units deployed, with search and rescue operations continuing amidst fears the death toll could rise.
- Authorities suspect the victims died from inhaling toxic gas, with bodies burnt beyond recognition, requiring DNA tests for identification.
- Investigations revealed neither the garment factory nor the chemical warehouse had approval or fire safety plans, and a locked grilled door on the factory's tin roof trapped workers.
- The incident highlights a recurring issue in Bangladesh's garment industry, which has a history of industrial accidents attributed to lax monitoring and building code violations.