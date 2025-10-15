Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Death toll expected to rise after factory fire in Bangladesh

Smoke rises from the building in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Smoke rises from the building in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Reuters)
  • At least 16 people were killed and several were injured after a fire consumed a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday.
  • The blaze, which started around 11.45am local time in the Mirpur area, saw 12 firefighting units deployed, with search and rescue operations continuing amidst fears the death toll could rise.
  • Authorities suspect the victims died from inhaling toxic gas, with bodies burnt beyond recognition, requiring DNA tests for identification.
  • Investigations revealed neither the garment factory nor the chemical warehouse had approval or fire safety plans, and a locked grilled door on the factory's tin roof trapped workers.
  • The incident highlights a recurring issue in Bangladesh's garment industry, which has a history of industrial accidents attributed to lax monitoring and building code violations.
