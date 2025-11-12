Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Archaeologists may have just solved mystery of Peru’s grid of holes

An aerial photograph of Monte Sierpe taken by Robert Shippee and published by the National Geographic Society in 1933
An aerial photograph of Monte Sierpe taken by Robert Shippee and published by the National Geographic Society in 1933 (American Natural History Museum)
  • Peru's Monte Sierpe, a site featuring thousands of holes snaking across a mountainside in the Andes, has long puzzled archaeologists regarding its original purpose.
  • Early theories, following its discovery via aerial photographs in the 1930s, suggested the holes were unused pre-Inca civilisation graves.
  • New research utilising drones and soil analysis has revealed numerical patterns in the holes and a structural resemblance to Inca khipu, ancient knotted-string accounting devices.
  • Soil samples from the holes contained ancient pollen from maize and reeds, indicating that plants were deposited there, possibly in woven baskets or bundles.
  • Scientists now propose that Monte Sierpe served as a pre-Inca marketplace for exchanging goods, eventually evolving into a large-scale accounting system under the Inca empire.
