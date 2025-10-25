Student handcuffed by police after AI ‘mistakes bag of Doritos for gun’
- A 16-year-old high school student in Baltimore was handcuffed by police after an artificial intelligence system mistakenly identified his bag of Doritos as a weapon.
- Taki Allen was approached by armed officers at Kenwood High School following football practice, who ordered him to the ground and cuffed him before realising he had no weapon.
- The school's Omnilert AI gun detection system, which uses cameras to identify potential weapons, generated an alert that was then forwarded to the school resource officer and police.
- While the student's family and local officials have expressed concern and called for a review of the system, the school superintendent defended its operation, stating it "did what it was supposed to do".
- This incident follows a previous failure of the Omnilert system in January, where it did not detect a gun used in a fatal shooting at a Nashville high school due to camera proximity issues.