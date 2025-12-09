Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alarming discovery found in balloons sold online

  • An investigation by consumer group Which? revealed that balloons containing dangerously high levels of carcinogens are readily available to UK consumers via prominent online marketplaces.
  • Platforms including Debenhams, eBay, The Range, AliExpress and Shein were found to be selling products with up to six times the legal limit of harmful chemicals like nitrosamines.
  • Tests showed one AliExpress balloon contained over six times the permitted level of nitrosamines, while eBay and The Range balloons had more than four times the safe limit.
  • Consumers reported adverse effects, with one family receiving a late Amazon notification that balloons they bought contained 25 times the legal limit of carcinogenic chemicals, and another experiencing numbness and dizziness from Shein balloons.
  • Which? is urging the government to implement secondary regulations for the Product Regulation and Metrology Act, imposing a clear legal duty on online marketplaces to ensure the safety of products sold by third-party sellers.
