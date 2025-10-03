Balkans hit by heavy early snow sparking fears of floods and mudslides
- Heavy, early snowfall has caused widespread disruption across the Western Balkans, particularly in Serbia and Bosnia.
- Thousands of residents have been left without electricity due to fallen power lines and trees, with some areas also losing drinking water and phone connections.
- Over half a metre of snow has accumulated in higher altitudes, with meteorologists suggesting it could reach record levels for October.
- Authorities in affected regions, including several Serbian municipalities, have implemented emergency measures, and roads in Bosnia have been closed.
- Experts say that extreme weather conditions can be linked to climate change.