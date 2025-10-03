Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Balkans hit by heavy early snow sparking fears of floods and mudslides

A car drives along a road during an unexpected snowfall on mountain Jahorina near Sarajevo, Bosnia
A car drives along a road during an unexpected snowfall on mountain Jahorina near Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP)
  • Heavy, early snowfall has caused widespread disruption across the Western Balkans, particularly in Serbia and Bosnia.
  • Thousands of residents have been left without electricity due to fallen power lines and trees, with some areas also losing drinking water and phone connections.
  • Over half a metre of snow has accumulated in higher altitudes, with meteorologists suggesting it could reach record levels for October.
  • Authorities in affected regions, including several Serbian municipalities, have implemented emergency measures, and roads in Bosnia have been closed.
  • Experts say that extreme weather conditions can be linked to climate change.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in