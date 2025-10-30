Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tory leader issues warning to Reeves amid potential tax rises

Expert warns Rachel Reeves to raise major taxes and reform others as he warns of 'desperate' situation
  • Kemi Badenoch is set to demand that Keir Starmer dismiss Rachel Reeves if she implements tax increases in the forthcoming Budget.
  • Ms Reeves is widely anticipated to raise taxes to address a spending gap estimated to be over £20 billion.
  • This potential move comes despite Ms Reeves' previous promise not to introduce more taxes after her last Budget.
  • The Institute for Fiscal Studies has indicated that at least £22 billion in tax rises or spending cuts will be necessary.
  • Raising income tax would contradict a key pledge in Labour's 2024 manifesto, which promised no increases to income tax, national insurance, or VAT.
