Most Tory voters oppose major Kemi Badenoch policy

Kemi Badenoch ‘unlikely to win’ next election, says Liz Truss
  • A survey indicates that 51 per cent of Conservative Party members support Britain's net zero emissions target by 2050, despite Kemi Badenoch's pledge to repeal climate legislation.
  • Badenoch's proposal to scrap the 2008 Climate Change Act, which commits the UK to emissions reductions, contrasts with 69 per cent support for net zero among the general public.
  • The plans have drawn strong criticism from senior Tories, including Theresa May, who labelled it a "retrograde" step, and Alok Sharma, who warned of risks to future investment and jobs.
  • Theresa May stressed the importance of maintaining a consistent, long-term commitment to net zero to foster innovation and protect the planet for future generations.
  • The survey also revealed other divisive issues among Tory members, such as 92 per cent believing immigration has been too high, and a greater likelihood to support leaders bending rules.
