Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Riot police arrive at migrants’ unsafe squat

Migrants confront police as they begin carrying out eviction orders at an abandoned school building where hundreds of mostly undocumented migrants had been living
  • Police in northeastern Spain commenced an eviction operation to remove hundreds of mostly undocumented migrants from an abandoned school building in Badalona, north of Barcelona.
  • The operation, carried out by Catalonia's regional police in riot gear, began early Wednesday morning under court orders, with many occupants having already vacated the premises.
  • Badalona's Mayor, Xavier García Albiol, confirmed the eviction of what he termed "400 illegal squatters," citing the squat as a public safety hazard.
  • Marta Llonch, a lawyer representing the squatters, highlighted that many residents, some with valid residency and work permits, were compelled to live there due to unaffordable housing and will now be homeless.
  • The eviction underscores the challenges faced by migrants in Spain, a country that has experienced a steady influx of people crossing the Mediterranean or Atlantic.
