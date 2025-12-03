Why baby formula is getting cheaper – saving parents up to £500 a year
- The Prime Minister announced new government plans to help parents access baby formula at more affordable prices.
- The initiative aims to save families up to £500 before a child's first birthday by providing clearer guidance for retailers and enabling the use of loyalty points and vouchers.
- This measure is intended to tackle the cost of living and alleviate child poverty, building on previous government actions.
- The announcement follows a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) study that identified issues such as misleading marketing and significant cost burdens on low-income families.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated the changes would give parents confidence in their formula purchases and put hundreds of pounds back into their pockets.